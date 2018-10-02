Leanne MitchellWinner of The Voice UK 2012. Born 14 December 1983
Leanne Mitchell
1983-12-14
Leanne Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Leanne Sian Mitchell (born 14 December 1983) is an English former singer–songwriter, known for winning the first series of The Voice UK on 2 June 2012. Mitchell released her debut solo single "Run to You" on 3 June 2012.
Her debut self-titled album was released in May 2013 and was described as a "huge flop", managing to get to only 134 in the album chart. She was dropped from her label in 2014.
Leanne Mitchell Tracks
Walk You Home
Deep Blue Sea
Pride
