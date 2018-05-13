Carmen ReppelBorn 27 April 1941
Carmen Reppel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ac1a900-dbfe-4123-ac91-4e3d479f4818
Carmen Reppel Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmen Reppel is a German soprano active in both opera and concert. A member of the Staatstheater Hannover, she had a major international career, appearing in leading roles in over 60 operas. She also explored lesser-known repertoire such as Siegfried Wagner's Schwarzschwanenreich and appeared in contemporary operas, singing in world premieres of operas by Aribert Reimann and Flavio Testi. She is known for her parts in the Jahrhundertring, the centenary production of Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen at the Bayreuth Festival, including the filmed version of 1980.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carmen Reppel Tracks
Sort by
Ritt der Walküren
Richard Wagner
Ritt der Walküren
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Ritt der Walküren
Last played on
Back to artist