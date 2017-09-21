Dorothy CollinsBorn 18 November 1926. Died 21 July 1994
Dorothy Collins
1926-11-18
Dorothy Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Collins (born Marjorie Chandler, November 18, 1926 – July 21, 1994) was a Canadian/American singer, actress, and recording artist.
Dorothy Collins Tracks
My Boy Flat Top
Dorothy Collins
My Boy Flat Top
My Boy Flat Top
Last played on
Show Me The Way To Go Home
Raymond Scott
Show Me The Way To Go Home
Show Me The Way To Go Home
Last played on
Losing My Mind
Dorothy Collins
Losing My Mind
Losing My Mind
Last played on
In Buddy's Eyes
Dorothy Collins
In Buddy's Eyes
In Buddy's Eyes
Last played on
We're Making Heat
Dorothy Collins
We're Making Heat
We're Making Heat
Last played on
Must Go Out And Play
Dorothy Collins
Must Go Out And Play
Must Go Out And Play
Last played on
Losing My Mind (from Follies)
Dorothy Collins
Losing My Mind (from Follies)
Losing My Mind (from Follies)
Last played on
