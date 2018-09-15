Cevin FisherBorn 26 October 1963
Cevin Fisher
1963-10-26
Cevin Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Cevin Fisher (born Kevin Fisher, October 26, 1963) is an American house music record producer. He is best known for songs such as "The Freaks Come Out" (billed as Cevin Fisher's Big Freak) and "(You Got Me) Burning Up," the latter of which featured vocals by Loleatta Holloway. He achieved five entries in the UK Singles Chart between October 1998 and February 2001.
