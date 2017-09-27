Stéphane Wrembel is a French born jazz guitarist currently residing in New Jersey. Wrembel is best known as a composer and performer of Gypsy Jazz, but is also heavily influenced by world music.

Wrembel studied classical piano from age four in Fontainebleau, France, winning prizes in the Lucien Wurmser competition and at the National Conservatory of Aubervillier, before taking up the guitar at age sixteen in order "to learn Pink Floyd songs, Led Zeppelin, old Genesis, and all that stuff."

While attending the American School of Modern Music in Paris, Wrembel went to the Django Reinhardt Festival in Samois, France where he was inspired to study composition arranging, jazz and contemporary classical music. Upon graduation, Wrembel was awarded a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music.

Wrembel has issued several albums, under his own name and as The Stephane Wrembel Trio. His song "Big Brother" was featured on the soundtrack for Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona. In 2011 he again collaborated with Allen, composing "Bistro Fada", the theme song for Allen's film Midnight in Paris.