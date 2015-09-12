Clarence "Shorty" Sherock (November 17, 1915 – February 19, 1980) was a prominent swing jazz trumpeter.

Sherock attended the Illinois Military Academy before becoming a soloist with Jimmy Dorsey's orchestra (1937–39) and later with Gene Krupa's Orchestra, together with saxophonist Sam Donahue. He also led his own big band for a time in the 1940s.

He was a featured soloist at the first concert of Norman Granz's famous Jazz at the Philharmonic (JATP) held in 1944 in Los Angeles, and which also starred Illinois Jacquet, Jack McVea, J. J. Johnson, Nat King Cole, and Les Paul, among others.

On January 31, 1946, Shorty Sherock recorded Leonard Feather's jazz instrumental composition "SNAFU".

In 1955, incorrectly credited as Shorty Sherlock, he recorded three tracks, arranged by Benny Carter, for Freddie Slack's Boogie Woogie on the 88.

As a member of the Nelson Riddle Orchestra he appeared on Dean Martin's This Time I'm Swingin'!, as well as many Ella Fitzgerald recordings, including her 1959 Get Happy! album, the two 1962 albums Ella Swings Brightly with Nelson and Ella Swings Gently with Nelson, the Ella Fitzgerald Sings the George and Ira Gershwin Songbook (also 1959), as well as Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Jerome Kern Songbook (1963) and the Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Johnny Mercer Songbook (1964).