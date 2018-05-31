Diet Cig is an American pop-punk duo that formed in September 2014 in New Paltz, New York, United States. The band consists of Alex Luciano on guitar/vocals and Noah Bowman on drums. Their first EP, Over Easy, was released in February 2015.

Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman met at a house show in New Paltz, New York, in the summer of 2014. Bowman's old band, Earl Boykins, was playing at the house show, where Luciano needed a cigarette lighter. She interrupted the band's set to ask Bowman for one, but he gave her a bottle of wine instead. Afterwards, Luciano got his number and told him she’d make a music video for him. The next day, Bowman tattooed a daisy on Luciano’s foot and by August 2014, the pair were making music together. Bowman had been in bands since he was 13, but Luciano had never been in a band before and only knew a few chords on the guitar. They officially named their act Diet Cig in September 2014. Luciano and Bowman confirmed in an interview with Pigeons and Planes that the name has no significance.