Matthew Charles Berry (born 2 May 1974) is an English actor, writer, and musician. He plays the lead role of Steven Toast in the Channel 4 sitcom Toast of London and has appeared in The IT Crowd, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, The Mighty Boosh, Snuff Box, The Wrong Door, and House of Fools. In 2015, he won a BAFTA Award for Best Male Performance for his work on Toast of London.