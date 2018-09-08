James Crabb (born 1967) is a Scottish classical accordion player.

Crabb was born in Dundee. He was given his first accordion at age 4 by his accordion-playing father. He studied at the Royal Danish Academy of Music in Copenhagen with classical accordion pioneer Mogens Ellegaard and was awarded the Carl Nielsen Music Prize, Denmark in 1991. In 2008 he was awarded the Fredriksborg Culture Centre's Artist Prize.

Since Crabb's London debut in 1992, critics internationally have praised him for his virtuosity and versatile musicianship.[citation needed] Since then he has performed worldwide as soloist with orchestras and ensembles including the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, the Philharmonia, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, The Hallé, the Rotterdam Philharmonic, the London Sinfonietta, Birmingham Contemporary Music Group, and the Paragon and Nash Ensembles.