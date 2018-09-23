Lew StoneBorn 1898. Died 13 February 1969
Lew Stone
1898
Lew Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Lew Stone (28 May 1898 – 12 January 1969) was a bandleader and arranger of the British dance band era, and was well known in Britain during the 1930s.
Lew Stone Tracks
Let's All Sing Like the Birdies Sing
Lew Stone
Pick Yourself Up
Lew Stone
Pick Yourself Up
Eadie Was A Lady
Lew Stone
Eadie Was A Lady
Zing went the Strings of my Heart
Lew Stone
Zing went the Strings of my Heart
Winter Wonderland
Lew Stone
Winter Wonderland
My Old Dog
Lew Stone
My Old Dog
Like the Birdies Sing
Lew Stone
Like the Birdies Sing
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Lew Stone
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Anything Goes
Lew Stone & His Band
Anything Goes
Anything Goes
Haunting me
Lew Stone
Haunting me
The Glory of Love
Lew Stone
The Glory of Love
The Man On The Mandolin
Lew Stone
The Man On The Mandolin
Music Maestro Please
Al Bowlly
Music Maestro Please
White Jazz
Lew Stone
White Jazz
What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Lew Stone
What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Let's all Sing
Lew Stone
Let's all Sing
Snowball
Lew Stone
Snowball
Stay as sweet as you are
Lew Stone
Stay as sweet as you are
I Double Dare You
Al Bowlly
I Double Dare You
Its Psychological
Lew Stone
Its Psychological
Moonlight On The Highway
Al Bowlly
Moonlight On The Highway
Milenberg Joys
Lew Stone
Milenberg Joys
Ebony Shadows
Lew Stone
Ebony Shadows
White Jazz
Lew Stone & His Band
White Jazz
Lying In The Hay (feat. Nat Gonella & Al Bowlly)
Lew Stone
Lying In The Hay (feat. Nat Gonella & Al Bowlly)
How Could We Be Wrong (feat. Al Bowlly)
Lew Stone
How Could We Be Wrong (feat. Al Bowlly)
Etude
Tommy McQuater, Alfie Noakes, t; Joe Ferrie, Bill Mulraney, tb; Ernest Ritte, Joe Crossman, Don Barrigo, Harr6 Berley, reeds; Monia L:iter, p; Archie Slavin, g; Tiny Winters, b; Barry Wicks, d. 9 Nov 1935 & Lew Stone
Etude
Looking For A Little Bit of Blue
Lew Stone
Looking For A Little Bit of Blue
Blue Jazz
Lew Stone & His Band
Blue Jazz
Continental
Lew Stone
Continental
Call Of The Freaks
Lew Stone
Call Of The Freaks
Dinner and Dance
Lew Stone
Dinner and Dance
Ja Da
Lew Stone
Ja Da
