Alexandre LuiginiBorn 9 March 1850. Died 29 July 1906
Alexandre Luigini
1850-03-09
Alexandre Luigini Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandre Clément Léon Joseph Luigini (9 March 1850 – 29 July 1906) was a French composer and conductor, especially active in the opera house. As a composer, he is now remembered almost solely for his Ballet égyptien.
Alexandre Luigini Tracks
Ballet Egyptien
Alexandre Luigini
Ballet Egyptien
Ballet Egyptien
Conductor
Orchestra
Last played on
Ballet Egyptien
Alexandre Luigini
Ballet Egyptien
Ballet Egyptien
Last played on
Alexandre Luigini Links
