Amadeus Webersinke (1 November 1920 in Jägersdorf, Broumov, Czechoslovakia – 15 May 2005 in Dresden) was a German pianist and organist.

He studied from 1938 to 1940 at the Institut für Kirchenmusik in Leipzig with Karl Straube, Johann Nepomuk David, and Otto Weinreich. He was a lecturer from 1946 and a professor from 1953 for piano at the Felix Mendelssohn College of Music and Theatre. Until 1953 he worked mainly as an organist, and then after only as a pianist.

Amadeus Webersinke was particularly devoted to Bach's organ and piano works and also gave concerts on the clavichord. He recorded Max Reger's Piano Concerto. 1966, he assumed a professorship at the Hochschule für Musik Carl Maria von Weber Dresden.

His grave is located in the Maria am Wasser cemetery in Dresden-Hosterwitz.