The Secret GoldfishFormed 1994. Disbanded 1999
The Secret Goldfish
1994
The Secret Goldfish Biography (Wikipedia)
The Secret Goldfish are a band from Glasgow, Scotland. The group was formed by ex-Fizzbombs singer Katy McCullars, guitarist John Morose, and the rhythm section from The Mackenzies, Steven McSeveney and Paul Turnbull.
The Secret Goldfish Tracks
Dandelion Milk Summer
Dandelion Milk Summer
Amelia Star
Amelia Star
O. Pioneers
O. Pioneers
Outrageous Things
Outrageous Things
Good Kissers
Good Kissers
Hey! Mr Fox
Hey! Mr Fox
A DIFFERENT GAME
A DIFFERENT GAME
Scenecruiser
Scenecruiser
Seasick
Seasick
Stop That Girl (ft Vic Goddard_
Stop That Girl (ft Vic Goddard_
