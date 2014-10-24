The FrostLate 60s US psychedelic rock band from Detroit. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1970
The Frost Biography (Wikipedia)
The Frost was an American psychedelic rock band from Alpena, Michigan in the late 1960s, led by singer-guitarist, Dick Wagner, who went on to play with Ursa Major, Lou Reed, Alice Cooper, David Bowie, Dan Page and Kevin Ulgenalp in the 1970s. The rest of the band consisted of Gordy Garris (bass guitar), Bob Rigg (drums), and Don Hartman (guitar).
The Frost Tracks
Sweet Lady Love
The Frost
Sweet Lady Love
Sweet Lady Love
