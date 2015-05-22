Gunvor
Gunvor Guggisberg from Zimmerwald (born August 23, 1974, Bern), known professionally simply as Gunvor, is a Swiss singer and dancer. She is from Bern and owes her name to her Swedish grandfather. She represented Switzerland in the Eurovision Song Contest 1998 with the song "Lass ihn" but came last, failing to score any points.
