Povilas Stravinsky is a Lithuanian pianist active in the United States, where he serves as the Orchestra Seattle artist in residence.
A graduate from the Moscow Conservatory, he has been a professor at the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre and was named an Honored Artist of Lithuania. He has recorded for Melodiya.
