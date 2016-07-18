Khushboo Grewal (née Kochhar, born 16 January 1984) is an Indian playback singer. Grewal began her career as a VJ on B4U and then moved to doing Punjabi and Hindi films. She eventually got trained to be a professional singer and made her debut as a playback singer with the Meet Bros composition "Pink Lips" from the Bollywood movie Hate Story 2 featuring Sunny Leone. Grewal is also the lead vocalist of the Meet Bros band.