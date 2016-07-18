Khushboo GrewalBorn 16 January 1984
Khushboo Grewal
1984-01-16
Khushboo Grewal (née Kochhar, born 16 January 1984) is an Indian playback singer. Grewal began her career as a VJ on B4U and then moved to doing Punjabi and Hindi films. She eventually got trained to be a professional singer and made her debut as a playback singer with the Meet Bros composition "Pink Lips" from the Bollywood movie Hate Story 2 featuring Sunny Leone. Grewal is also the lead vocalist of the Meet Bros band.
Naina Ne Rehna Mere
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Naina Ne Rehna Mere
Naina Ne Rehna Mere
Girl I Need You (Baaghi)
Arijit Singh
Girl I Need You (Baaghi)
Girl I Need You (Baaghi)
Pink Lips (Gujrati Version) (feat. Khushboo Grewal)
Meet Bros
Pink Lips (Gujrati Version) (feat. Khushboo Grewal)
Pink Lips (Gujrati Version) (feat. Khushboo Grewal)
Pink Lips (feat. Khushboo Grewal)
Meet Bros
Pink Lips (feat. Khushboo Grewal)
Pink Lips (feat. Khushboo Grewal)
Lak Tunu Tunu
Gippy Grewal
Lak Tunu Tunu
Lak Tunu Tunu
Aa Gaye Munde UK De
Nishan Bhullar & Khushboo Grewal
Aa Gaye Munde UK De
Aa Gaye Munde UK De
