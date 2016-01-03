Robbie LynBorn 1951
Robbie Lyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6aa78bf8-e57a-45fd-a8d6-4489ebc62823
Robbie Lyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert "Robbie" Bernard Lyn is a Jamaican session musician who plays piano, keyboard and synthesiser.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robbie Lyn Tracks
Sort by
Full Up
Robbie Lyn
Full Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Up
Last played on
Swing Easy Riddim (Instrumental)
Junior Chin, Lowell "Sly" Dunbar, Robbie Lyn & Dean Fraser
Swing Easy Riddim (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing Easy Riddim (Instrumental)
Performer
Last played on
Robbie Lyn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist