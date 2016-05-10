Rogue WaveFormed 2002
Rogue Wave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6aa55ee1-4c46-4f7c-9a6d-5051dfe2c06d
Rogue Wave Biography (Wikipedia)
Rogue Wave is an indie rock band from Oakland, California, and headed by Zach Schwartz (a.k.a. Zach Rogue) who created the band after losing his job in the dot-com bust. Their first album was Out of the Shadow which was released privately in 2003 and re-released in 2004. In the fall of 2004 they went on a national tour of the United States. Their most recent album, Cover Me, was released on February 17, 2017, through Easy Sound Recording Company.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rogue Wave Tracks
Sort by
Endless Supply
Rogue Wave
Endless Supply
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Endless Supply
Last played on
Lake Michigan
Rogue Wave
Lake Michigan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lake Michigan
Last played on
Nourishment Nation (Kissy Klub Version)
Rogue Wave
Nourishment Nation (Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nourishment Nation (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Good Morning
Rogue Wave
Good Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Morning
Last played on
Fantasies
Rogue Wave
Fantasies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasies
Last played on
Harmonium
Rogue Wave
Harmonium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmonium
Last played on
Like I Needed
Rogue Wave
Like I Needed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like I Needed
Last played on
Rogue Wave Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist