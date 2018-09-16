Melba MontgomeryCountry singer. Born 14 October 1938
1938-10-14
Melba Montgomery (born October 14, 1938) is an American country music singer. She is best known for duet hit recordings in the 1960s with country music singer George Jones and later Charlie Louvin.
In the 1970s, Montgomery was a successful solo artist in her own right. Her best-known solo hit is the No. 1 hit, "No Charge".
Melba Montgomery Tracks
No Charge
Something to Brag About
Pinkerton's Flowers
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
I Dreamed My Baby Came Home
Searching For Someone Like You
Blue Moon of Kentucky
You're On My Heart Again
