Amy Elizabeth Macdonald (born 25 August 1987) is a Scottish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and musician. She has sold over 12 million records worldwide. Macdonald released her debut album This Is the Life in 2007. The singles "Mr. Rock & Roll" and "This Is the Life" from it were chart hits. The latter charted at number one in six countries, while reaching the top 10 in another 11 countries. The album reached number one in four European countries–the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands and Switzerland–and sold three million copies worldwide. Moderate success in the American music market followed in 2008. She was a guest on shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, where she performed two singles from the album, and This Is the Life reached number 92 on the Billboard 200.

Macdonald's second album, A Curious Thing, was released on 8 March 2010. Its lead single "Don't Tell Me That It's Over" was released in March 2010; it peaked at number 45 on the UK Singles Chart, and also went on to perform well in other European countries. Five singles have since been released from A Curious Thing. Macdonald is one of the artists who appeared with Ray Davies on his 2010 album See My Friends; she sang with him on a cover of The Kinks' 60s hit "Dead End Street". Her third album, Life in a Beautiful Light, was released on 11 June 2012. It supplied three singles: "Slow It Down", which became a number 45 hit on the UK Singles Chart; "Pride", and "4th of July".