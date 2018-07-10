In CameraEarly 80s post-punk. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1981
In Camera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6aa2f961-2400-4710-b7da-a72deb88affa
In Camera Biography (Wikipedia)
In Camera were an English post-punk band, comprising David Steiner (vocals, keyboards), Andrew Gray (guitar), Pete Moore (bass), and Jeff Wilmott (drums), formed in London in 1978 and signed to the 4AD label. The band split in 1981 after releasing only one single and two EPs (the final one being released posthumously).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
In Camera Tracks
Sort by
Apocalypse
In Camera
Apocalypse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apocalypse
Last played on
The Fatal Day
In Camera
The Fatal Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fatal Day
Last played on
In Camera Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist