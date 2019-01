In Camera were an English post-punk band, comprising David Steiner (vocals, keyboards), Andrew Gray (guitar), Pete Moore (bass), and Jeff Wilmott (drums), formed in London in 1978 and signed to the 4AD label. The band split in 1981 after releasing only one single and two EPs (the final one being released posthumously).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia