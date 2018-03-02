Richard Bedford (born August 5) is a British singer-songwriter. He gained recognition for his vocal work in electronic dance music and trance including his collaborations with Above & Beyond on their 2011 album Group Therapy, their 2006 album Tri-state, Armin van Buuren's 2013 album Intense and IDMA-nominated singles "Alone Tonight" and "Sun & Moon".

Richard was named best EDM vocalist in 2013 by theuntz.com and number 3 EDM vocalist by EDM.com in 2014. Richard also plays guitar, piano and drums and performed on Armin van Buuren's "Armin Only World Tour 2013/2014." He is currently working on his artist album.

On 16 September 2017, a new track from Above & Beyond featuring Richard, entitled "Northern Soul", was played for the first time at the annual Group Therapy milestone show ABGT 250. It appears on Above & Beyond's latest album Common Ground, alongside ″Happiness Amplified″ and ″Bittersweet & Blue″.