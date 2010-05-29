Artie Wayne (born January 22, 1942) is an American semi-retired record producer, music publisher, award-winning songwriter and singer.

His first hit as a songwriter and producer came in 1963 when he co-wrote Joey Powers' "Midnight Mary" for which he received a gold record, signifying that the single had realised $1 million in sales in the U.S.A. Wayne has had over 250 covers of his compositions recorded by such artists as Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Tony Orlando and Dawn, Pat Boone, Helen Shapiro, The Magic Lanterns, Joe Dassin, The Temptations, Ricky Nelson, Paul Anka, Cher, and The 5th Dimension.