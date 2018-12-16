James Yorkston
James Yorkston (born James Patrick Yorkston Wright, 21 December 1971) is a Scottish folk musician, singer-songwriter and author.
My Mouth Ain't No Bible
Langtoon - Auto Festival 2002
I Know My Love - Auto Festival 2002
6:30 Is Just Way To Early - Auto Festival 2002
Token Folk (Sweet Jesus) - Auto Festival 2002
Summer Song
When The Harr Rolls In
Steady As She Goes
Border Song
Catch (6 Music Session, 13 Aug 2012)
Just As Scared (6 Music Session, 13 Aug 2012)
Someplace Simple
Comfort In Rum
Border Song (6 Music Session, 13 Aug 2012)
Thinking About Kat
Woozy With Cider
Austerlitz
A Wonderful, A Welcome Strong Easter Sun
Candles
Llwyn Afallon
Woozy With Cider (Jon Hopkins remix)
Broken Wave
Tortoise Regrets Hare
Comfort In Rum Blue Room Session 2005
Lowlands Away - Blue Room Session 2005
St Patrick (John Peel session 02.01.03)
Tender to the Blues (John Peel session 02.01.03)
Guy Fawkes' Signature
1
Apr
2019
James Yorkston
Perth Theatre, Dundee, UK
2
May
2019
James Yorkston
Summerhall, Edinburgh, UK
3
May
2019
James Yorkston
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
6
May
2019
James Yorkston
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
7
May
2019
James Yorkston
Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: James Yorkston
BBC Pacific Quay
27
Mar
2013
BBC Pacific Quay
