Hal Donell Williams, Jr. (born November 11, 1991), also known by his stage name Pyramid Vritra, is an American rapper and record producer from Los Angeles, California. He is currently signed to Stones Throw Records. Aside from his solo career, he is a founding member of Los Angeles-based hip hop collective Odd Future, and Atlanta-based hip hop collective Nobody Really Knows. Also, he is one half of The Jet Age of Tomorrow with Odd Future member Matt Martians.