Cydel Young (born September 15, 1985), better known by his stage name CyHi the Prynce, is an American rapper and songwriter from Stone Mountain, Georgia. In 2009, Young signed his first major-label contract with Konvict Muzik, with the backing of Def Jam Recordings. In 2010, he signed with Kanye West's GOOD Music label imprint. Young went on to appear on West's highly acclaimed album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010) and has released nine mixtapes, with the latest being BHP II: NAACP (2015), a conscious hip hop concept mixtape about the history of black people in America and the sequel to Black Hystori Project, released in February 2014. He was released from his Def Jam contract in August 2015. In November 2017, he released his debut album, No Dope on Sundays, under GOOD Music and Sony Music, following years of label disputes and series of mixtapes spanning his career.