Harald Grosskopf Born 23 October 1949
Harald Grosskopf
1949-10-23
Harald Grosskopf Biography (Wikipedia)
Harald Grosskopf (or Harald Großkopf) is a German electronic musician. He played with several Krautrock and progressive rock bands of the 1970s in Germany, in addition to releasing solo material.
Ou Tchi Gah
Eberhard Kranemann & Harald Grosskopf
Ou Tchi Gah
Ou Tchi Gah
