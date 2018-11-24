Victor SchertzingerBorn 8 April 1888. Died 26 October 1941
Victor Schertzinger
1888-04-08
Victor Schertzinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor L. Schertzinger (April 8, 1888 - October 26, 1941) was an American composer, film director, film producer, and screenwriter. His films include Paramount on Parade (co-director, 1930), Something to Sing About (1937) with James Cagney, and the first two "Road" pictures Road to Singapore (1940) and Road to Zanzibar (1941). His two best-known songs are "I Remember You" and "Tangerine", both with lyrics by Johnny Mercer and both featured in Schertzinger's final film, The Fleet's In (1942).
Victor Schertzinger Tracks
Robin Hood (1922)
Victor Schertzinger
Robin Hood (1922)
Robin Hood (1922)
I Remember You
Victor Schertzinger
I Remember You
I Remember You
