Ralfi PagánBorn 1947. Died 1978
Ralfi Pagán
1947
Ralfi Pagán Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralfi Pagán (born Rafael Pagán; 1947–1978) was a Bronx, New York-based Latin soul and salsa singer of Puerto Rican and Cuban parentage who was active from the mid-1960s until his death in 1978. He specialized in soul ballads sung both in Spanish and English and released five albums during the 1970s. He is well known for the duet with Sylvia Robinson entitled Soul Je T'aime and for his solo reworking of Make It With You previously recorded by David Gates and Bread. In 1978, he was murdered while on a promotional tour in Colombia, South America. His murder remains unsolved.
Ralfi Pagán Tracks
Make It With You
Ralfi Pagán
Make It With You
Make It With You
Brother Where Are You
Ralfi Pagán
Brother Where Are You
Take Me With You
Ralfi Pagán
Take Me With You
Take Me With You
