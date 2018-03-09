James Bay
1990-09-04
James Michael Bay (born 4 September 1990) is an English singer-songwriter and guitarist. In 2014, he released his single "Hold Back the River", which has been certified platinum, before releasing his debut studio album Chaos and the Calm (2015). The album went to number one in the UK and number 15 in the US. In February 2015, Bay received the Brit Awards "Critics' Choice" award. At the 2016 Brit Awards he received the award for Best British Male Solo Artist. Bay also received three nominations at the 2016 Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song. In May 2018, he released his second studio album, Electric Light.
James Bay
Swansea shows wild love for the effortlessly cool hitmaker.
James Bay
"This time round it's different - it's Prince, it's David Bowie" - James Bay on his musical reinvention
Brit-Award winning songwriter James Bay chats to Dermot about his new album.
"This time round it's different - it's Prince, it's David Bowie" - James Bay on his musical reinvention
James Bay is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!
Grimmy talks to James about joining the amazing line up for Biggest Weekend.
James Bay is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
The last 10 years of BBC Music Introducing have been a blast. Here's to the next 10 years of supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under-the-radar music from across the UK!
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
James Bay plays with Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville! No, not footie...
How was it doing Hold Back The River with the two England greats? 'Wicked!' says James.
James Bay plays with Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville! No, not footie...
'I didn't do the crossing picture... It's high risk' - James Bay on missing out on literally walking in the Beatles' footsteps
James Bay chats to Grimmy about missing out on every Beatles fan's dream photo opportunity due to traffic and some dodgy driving.
'I didn't do the crossing picture... It's high risk' - James Bay on missing out on literally walking in the Beatles' footsteps
James Bay on bringing his parents to the Brits
James chats to Jo about performing with Ronnie Wood before taking home his British Male Solo Artist award.
James Bay on bringing his parents to the Brits
"I've got something loosely put together in my head" - James Bay
James Bay speaks to Chris ahead of the Brits where he's up for 4 awards and playing live.
"I've got something loosely put together in my head" - James Bay
BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nominees: James Bay
Clara's Brits Breakthrough Act nominee interviews continue with James Bay.
BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nominees: James Bay
James Bay calls Verity, one of his biggest fans!
James Bay gives a call to Swindon to have a chat.
James Bay calls Verity, one of his biggest fans!
James Bay - (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher (by Jackie Wilson) for Fearne Cotton's Last Show
James Bay does Higher and Higher exclusively for Fearne Cotton's last show on Radio 1!
James Bay - (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher (by Jackie Wilson) for Fearne Cotton's Last Show
Let It Go
James Bay
Let It Go
Let It Go
Hold Back The River
James Bay
Hold Back The River
Hold Back The River
If You Ever Want To Be In Love
James Bay
If You Ever Want To Be In Love
If You Ever Want To Be In Love
Best Fake Smile
James Bay
Best Fake Smile
Best Fake Smile
Collide (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2015)
James Bay
Collide (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2015)
Collide (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2015)
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T11:35:03
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/a6h4mb
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-10T11:35:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s4hvb.jpg
10
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
BBC Music Awards: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5rwhn
Genting Arena, Birmingham
2015-12-10T11:35:03
10
Dec
2015
BBC Music Awards: 2015
Genting Arena, Birmingham
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/axh3v2
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-12T11:35:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02wwxbp.jpg
12
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/ahzgfx
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T11:35:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vnhfm.jpg
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
The commonly used musical and visual ideas that are so brutally effective pop stars can't leave them alone
Always quick with a strong opinion, here are Keith's thoughts on Led Zeppelin, Ed Sheeran and many more...
The coming together of mighty talents to form an even mightier union
How many of these surprise performances did you predict would happen?
