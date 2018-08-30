Sweetbox is a Los Angeles based pop music project formed in Germany in 1995 by executive producer Heiko Schmidt and music producer Roberto "Geo" Rosan. Throughout the years Sweetbox has had several lead singers including Kimberly Kearney, Dacia Bridges, Tina Harris, Jade Villalon, Jamie Pineda and most recently and currently, Miho Fukuhara and LogiQ Pryce.

Although the project released four singles in the mid 1990s, with initial singers Kimberley Kearney and Dacia Bridges, worldwide success came with third vocalist, Tina Harris. Everything's Gonna Be Alright was released in 1997, which topped charts around the world and started a musical theme, sampling classical music, which the project would later become known for.

Tina Harris left after two years, with Jade Villalon replacing her as the fourth vocalist with five original albums, all reaching Gold or Platinum in Korea. Villalon, along with "Geo" left the project after seven years to go on and do other projects.

Vocalist Jamie Pineda took the role as new vocalist shortly after in late 2007 and then releasing her first studio album The Next Generation in 2009, which was produced by Derek Bramble. Pineda released one more album, Diamond Veil in 2011 and it was released in Japan and Korea, as the 8th studio album from Sweetbox.