Ed ThigpenBorn 28 December 1930. Died 13 January 2010
Ed Thigpen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqys3.jpg
1930-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a970d7f-f2e6-472f-990e-2f68aa161e00
Ed Thigpen Biography (Wikipedia)
Edmund Leonard Thigpen (December 28, 1930 – January 13, 2010) was an American jazz drummer, best known for his work with the Oscar Peterson trio from 1959 to 1965. Thigpen also performed with the Billy Taylor trio from 1956 to 1959.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ed Thigpen Tracks
Sort by
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Oscar Peterson
Some Day My Prince Will Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Some Day My Prince Will Come
Last played on
Place St Henri
Oscar Peterson
Place St Henri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Place St Henri
Last played on
Blues of the Prairies (Canadiana Suite)
Oscar Peterson
Blues of the Prairies (Canadiana Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Blues of the Prairies (Canadiana Suite)
Last played on
Heritage
Ed Thigpen
Heritage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys3.jpglink
Heritage
Last played on
Place St. Henri
Oscar Peterson, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown & Ed Thigpen
Place St. Henri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys3.jpglink
Place St. Henri
Performer
Last played on
Honey Dripper
Oscar Peterson, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown & Ed Thigpen
Honey Dripper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys3.jpglink
Honey Dripper
Performer
Last played on
Manhattan
Blossom Dearie
Manhattan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1tw.jpglink
Manhattan
Last played on
Laurentide Waltz
The Oscar Peterson Trio
Laurentide Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys3.jpglink
Laurentide Waltz
Last played on
Gravy Waltz
Ray Brown
Gravy Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys3.jpglink
Gravy Waltz
Performer
Last played on
Mumbles
Ray Brown, Oscar Peterson, Clark Terry, Oscar Peterson and Clark Terry, Ed Thigpen, Ed Thigpen & Ray Broan
Mumbles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys3.jpglink
Mumbles
Composer
Last played on
I Remember Clifford
Oscar Peterson, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown & Ed Thigpen
I Remember Clifford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys3.jpglink
I Remember Clifford
Performer
Composer
Last played on
Milestones
Miles Davis
Milestones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Milestones
Last played on
Mumbles (feat. Clark Terry)
Oscar Peterson
Mumbles (feat. Clark Terry)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Mumbles (feat. Clark Terry)
Last played on
Brotherhood of Man
Oscar Peterson
Brotherhood of Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvyy.jpglink
Brotherhood of Man
Last played on
You Look Good to Me
Ray Brown, Oscar Peterson & Ed Thigpen
You Look Good to Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Look Good to Me
Performer
Last played on
Jamaican Baion
Ed Thigpen
Jamaican Baion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys3.jpglink
Jamaican Baion
Last played on
Ceilito Lindo
Ed Thigpen
Ceilito Lindo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqys3.jpglink
Ceilito Lindo
Last played on
Ed Thigpen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist