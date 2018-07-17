The Family CatFormed 1988. Disbanded 1995
1988
The Family Cat were a British independent band, formed in Stoke Newington, London in 1988. Three members were originally from Cornwall, one from Plymouth and one from Southampton.
Tom Verlaine
Colour Me Grey
Albert Hoffman's Bike
From The City To The Sea (Peel Session)
Steamroller (Radio Edit)
Rocks Off
Steamroller
Wonderful Excuse
Tom Verlaine (Re-bereted)
Push To Shove
Place With A Name
Remeber What It Is You Love
Sandbag Your Heart
Octopus Jr
From The City To The Sea
Furthest From The Sun - BBC Session 30/01/1992
Too Many Late Nights - BBC Session 30/01/1992
