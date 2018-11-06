The VoidzAmerican rock band. Formed 2013
The Voidz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a93cb2b-d33a-42fc-a41a-542e3a887ba6
The Voidz Biography (Wikipedia)
The Voidz (formerly known as Julian Casablancas+The Voidz) are an American punk band formed by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes. The band consists of Julian Casablancas (vocals) as well as Jeramy "Beardo" Gritter (guitar), Amir Yaghmai (guitar), Jacob "Jake" Bercovici (bass, synthesizers), Alex Carapetis (drums), Jeff Kite (keyboards).
The band's debut album earned the 50th place in NME's Top 50 Albums of 2014 list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Voidz Performances & Interviews
The Voidz Tracks
Sort by
All Wordz Are Made Up
The Voidz
All Wordz Are Made Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Wordz Are Made Up
Last played on
Black Hole (6 Music Session, 05 Nov 2018)
The Voidz
Black Hole (6 Music Session, 05 Nov 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horse To Water (6 Music Session, 05 Nov 2018)
The Voidz
Horse To Water (6 Music Session, 05 Nov 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where No Eagles Fly
The Voidz
Where No Eagles Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0276pgn.jpglink
Where No Eagles Fly
Last played on
Leave It In My Dreams
The Voidz
Leave It In My Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave It In My Dreams
Last played on
Pointlessness
The Voidz
Pointlessness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pointlessness
Last played on
Permanent High School
The Voidz
Permanent High School
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Permanent High School
Last played on
Human Sadness
The Voidz
Human Sadness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human Sadness
Last played on
M.utually A.ssured D.estruction
The Voidz
M.utually A.ssured D.estruction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M.utually A.ssured D.estruction
Last played on
Take Me In Your Army
The Voidz
Take Me In Your Army
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me In Your Army
Last played on
M.utually A.ssured
The Voidz
M.utually A.ssured
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
M.utually A.ssured
Last played on
The Voidz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist