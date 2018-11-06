The Voidz (formerly known as Julian Casablancas+The Voidz) are an American punk band formed by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes. The band consists of Julian Casablancas (vocals) as well as Jeramy "Beardo" Gritter (guitar), Amir Yaghmai (guitar), Jacob "Jake" Bercovici (bass, synthesizers), Alex Carapetis (drums), Jeff Kite (keyboards).

The band's debut album earned the 50th place in NME's Top 50 Albums of 2014 list.