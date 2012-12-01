Indestructible Noise CommandFormed 1986
Indestructible Noise Command
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a903c6c-40d2-4ff3-a499-efd4e1e283cf
Tracks
Sort by
The Place
Indestructible Noise Command
The Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Place
Last played on
Special Tensions Demo
Indestructible Noise Command
Special Tensions Demo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Special Tensions Demo
Last played on
Special Tensions
Indestructible Noise Command
Special Tensions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Special Tensions
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist