Dave TaylorUS jazz bass trombonist. Born 6 June 1944
Dave Taylor
1944-06-06
Dave Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Taylor is an American trombonist.
Dave Taylor Tracks
Run Rudolph Run
Bryan Adams
Run Rudolph Run
Run Rudolph Run
