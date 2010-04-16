AFTRHR is an American alternative rock band. The band was originally formed in Orlando, Florida in 2003 under the name There For Tomorrow. The group originally consisted of four members and was influenced by bands such as Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, and The Hives.

On November 19, 2014, the band released a statement saying that they were disbanding and that they've been "trying to find themselves as individuals" after slowing things down in 2012. They played two final shows in their home city of Orlando in December 2014.

In late 2015, Maika Maile and Chris Kamrada began collaborating on a new musical project called Afterhour (stylized as A F T R H R). The duo continued the indie direction they had introduced on the Nightscape EP.