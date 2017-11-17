Until June (originally Juune) is an American alternative-rock band, from the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California. Formed in 2001 are currently signed of Tooth and Nail Records.

They are known for their song "What I've Done", which made the top-ten songs on contemporary hit radio chart and was used for ABC's "Private Practice" television series and ABC's Grey's Anatomy season 3 DVD. Their song "In My Head" was featured in Grey's Anatomy season 6 episode 3.

The band is also known for their song "Sleepless" which reached number one in Greece in June and July 2008 and number four in Norway in June 2008.

The band released their second album Young and Foolish on August 21, 2012, on Madison Line Records.