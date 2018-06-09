The McClymonts
The McClymonts
The McClymonts are an Australian country music trio comprising sisters Brooke McClymont (born 1981), Samantha McClymont (born 1986) and Mollie McClymont (born 1987), originally from Grafton, New South Wales. They have released one eponymous EP and five albums, Chaos and Bright Lights, Wrapped Up Good, Two Worlds Collide, Here's To You & I and Endless, and have won thirteen Golden Guitars and two ARIA Awards.
Nothing Good Comes Easy
Endless
Wrapped Up Good
Bad For Us
I Could Have Been A Cowboy
I Could be a Cowboy
Don't Tie My Hands
Hearts on Fire
