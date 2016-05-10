Gibby HaynesBorn 30 September 1957
Gibby Haynes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a850f6f-7c58-4ca1-9762-e6c602424a37
Gibby Haynes Biography (Wikipedia)
Gibson Jerome "Gibby" Haynes (born September 30, 1957) is an American musician, radio personality, painter, and the lead singer of the band Butthole Surfers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gibby Haynes Tracks
Sort by
You Don't Have To Be Smart
Gibby Haynes
You Don't Have To Be Smart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Have To Be Smart
Performer
Last played on
Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)
Mastodon
Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy2g.jpglink
Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)
Last played on
Gibby Haynes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist