The Congos are a reggae vocal group from Jamaica which formed as the duo "Ashanti" Roy Johnson (tenor) (b. Roydel Johnson, 1947, Hanover, Jamaica) and Cedric Myton (falsetto) (b. 1947, Saint Catherine Parish, Jamaica), later becoming a trio with the addition of Watty Burnett (baritone) (b.early 1950s, Port Antonio, Jamaica), and have been active on and off from the mid-1970s until the present day. They are best known for their Heart of the Congos album, recorded with Lee "Scratch" Perry.
Ark Of The Covenant
The Congos
Ark Of The Covenant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Ark Of The Covenant
Last played on
The Children Are Crying
The Congos
The Children Are Crying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
The Children Are Crying
Last played on
Children Crying
The Congos
Children Crying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Children Crying
Last played on
Thief Is In The Vineyard
The Congos
Thief Is In The Vineyard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Thief Is In The Vineyard
Last played on
Fisherman
The Congos
Fisherman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Fisherman
Last played on
Row Fisherman Row
The Congos
Row Fisherman Row
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Row Fisherman Row
Last played on
Bring The Mackaback
The Congos
Bring The Mackaback
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Bring The Mackaback
Last played on
Noah Sugar Pan
The Congos
Noah Sugar Pan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Noah Sugar Pan
Last played on
Don't Blame On I
The Congos
Don't Blame On I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Don't Blame On I
Last played on
Nickodeemus
The Congos
Nickodeemus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Nickodeemus
Last played on
Can't Come In
The Congos
Can't Come In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Can't Come In
Last played on
14 Row Fisherman
The Congos
14 Row Fisherman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
14 Row Fisherman
Last played on
Swinging Bridge
The Congos
Swinging Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Swinging Bridge
Last played on
Ark Of Covenant
The Congos
Ark Of Covenant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Ark Of Covenant
Last played on
Congoman
The Congos
Congoman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Congoman
Last played on
Feast Of The Passover
The Congos
Feast Of The Passover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Feast Of The Passover
Last played on
Open Up The Gates
The Congos
Open Up The Gates
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgz.jpglink
Open Up The Gates
Last played on
