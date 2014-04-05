The Suede Crocodiles
The Suede Crocodiles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a769a8f-4d4a-4f79-89eb-c79018ab221b
The Suede Crocodiles Tracks
Sort by
PAINT YOURSELF A RAINBOW
The Suede Crocodiles
PAINT YOURSELF A RAINBOW
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PAINT YOURSELF A RAINBOW
Last played on
Stop The Rain
The Suede Crocodiles
Stop The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop The Rain
Last played on
The Suede Crocodiles Links
Back to artist