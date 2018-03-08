Fran Healy
1973-07-23
Fran Healy Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis "Fran" Healy (born 23 July 1973) is a British musician. He is the lead singer and main songwriter of the band Travis, having written nearly all of the songs on their first six studio albums, with the 8th being more of a co-written work. He is based in Berlin. Healy released his debut solo album titled Wreckorder in October 2010, which featured Paul McCartney on bass.
Fran Healy Performances & Interviews
Fran Healy talks to Jo Whiley at SXSW 2016
Fran Healy Tracks
Fly In The Ointment
Fran Healy
Fly In The Ointment
Fly In The Ointment
Sing Me To Sleep
Fran Healy
Sing Me To Sleep
Sing Me To Sleep
Sing Myself To Sleep
Fran Healy
Sing Myself To Sleep
Sing Myself To Sleep
BUTTERCUPS
Fran Healy
BUTTERCUPS
BUTTERCUPS
As It Comes
Fran Healy
As It Comes
As It Comes
Slide Show (Live)
Fran Healy
Slide Show (Live)
Slide Show (Live)
Anything (Live)
Fran Healy
Anything (Live)
Anything (Live)
Wonderful Life
Fran Healy
Wonderful Life
Wonderful Life
