Fritz Reiner Born 19 December 1888. Died 15 November 1963
1888-12-19
Frederick Martin "Fritz" Reiner (December 19, 1888 – November 15, 1963) was a prominent conductor of opera and symphonic music in the twentieth century. Hungarian born and trained, he emigrated to the United States in 1922, where he rose to prominence as a conductor with several orchestras. He reached the pinnacle of his career while music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in the 1950s and early 1960s.
Wiener Blut, Op 354
Johann Strauss II
Music for Strings, Percussion and Celeste (Andante tranquillo)
Béla Bartók
The Shining (1980) - Music for String Percussion and Celeste - Mvt 3 Adagio
Béla Bartók
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
The Nutcracker, Op. 71 (Excerpts): Waltz of The Flowers
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Blue Danube, Op 314
Johann Strauss II
The Isle of the Dead, Op 29
Sergei Rachmaninov
Concerto for Orchestra Introduzione: Andante Non Troppo; Allegro Vivace
Béla Bartók
Roses from the South
Johann Strauss II
Dance of the Seven Veils (Salome)
Richard Strauss
Pines of Rome - Pines near a Catacomb
Ottorino Respighi
Don Juan, Op. 20
Richard Strauss
Sheherazade (Finale)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Symphony No 2, 'Mysterious Mountain' (4th mvt)
Alan Hovhaness
Also sprach Zarathustra
Richard Strauss
Carnival Overture, Op 92
Antonín Dvořák
Piano Concerto no.2 in C minor (2rd mvt: Adagio)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 35 (3rd mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Morgenblätter Waltz, Op 279
Johann Strauss II
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
The Battle on the Ice (Alexander Nevsky)
Sergei Prokofiev
Invitation to the Dance, op. 65
Carl Maria von Weber
Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta
Béla Bartók
Rondo brillant, 'Invitation to the Dance' orch Berlioz
Carl Maria von Weber
Divertimento from Le baiser de la fée (Pas de deux)
Igor Stravinsky
Polovtsian March (Prince Igor)
Alexander Borodin
Schwanda the Bagpiper (Polka and Fugue)
Jaromír Weinberger
Colas Breugnon (Overture)
Dmitri Kabalevsky
Dawn and Siegfried's Journey (Götterdämmerung)
Richard Wagner
Don Juan
Richard Strauss
El Amor brujo
Manuel de Falla
Shéhérazade
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Carousel Waltz
Richard Rodgers
La gazza ladra (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
Rosenkavalier Waltz Suite
Richard Strauss
Thunder and Lightning Polka
Johann Strauss II
Scheherazade, Op.35: IV. Festival at Bagdad - The Sea - The Ship
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Le bourgeois gentilhome Suite: Das Diner (Tafelmusik und Tanz der Kuchenjungen)
Richard Strauss
