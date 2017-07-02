JazzyfatnasteesFormed 1993
Jazzyfatnastees
1993
Jazzyfatnastees Biography
Jazzyfatnastees is a vocal duo, Tracey Moore (born 1970) and Mercedes Martinez (born 1969). Originally a vocal quartet, they landed a deal with Tommy Boy in 1993. In 1995, their association with Tommy Boy ended, two members left the group, and the current duo moved to Philadelphia.
Jazzyfatnastees Tracks
The Wound
Jazzyfatnastees
The Wound
The Wound
All Up In My Face
Jazzyfatnastees
All Up In My Face
All Up In My Face
