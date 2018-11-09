Juan Luis Morera Luna (born December 19, 1978), best known as his stage name Wisin, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton rapper, singer and record producer, best known as a member of the reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel. He released his first solo album El Sobreviviente in 2004, and ten years later, in 2014, his second solo studio album, El Regreso del Sobreviviente was released. Wisin is currently working with Prince Royce on their Power and Love tour.

Wisin met Yandel in school. They began performing as a duo in the late '90s and made their album debut in 2000 with Los Reyes del Nuevo Milenio. They later made the jump to a major label in 2003 with Mi Vida... My Life, their first for Universal subsidiary Machete Music. Pa'l Mundo then catapulted them to mainstream success in 2005. Subsequently, Wisin & Yandel established their own label, WY Records, and presented an affiliate group, Los Vaqueros. In November 2013, after the duo's Líderes tour, the duo went into hiatus, but although rumors saying their split was because of differences between them, Yandel denied those rumors and confirmed they're not disbanded.