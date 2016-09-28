Testbild!Formed 1998
Testbild!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a6cbd61-f18e-4d6b-b96f-161ab5d36c9e
Testbild! Tracks
Sort by
Je Suis Seul, Et Je Reve
Testbild!
Je Suis Seul, Et Je Reve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je Suis Seul, Et Je Reve
Last played on
Inside Raindrops
Testbild!
Inside Raindrops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inside Raindrops
Last played on
The Dying Mirage
Testbild!
The Dying Mirage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dying Mirage
Last played on
labyrinthine
Testbild!
labyrinthine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
labyrinthine
Last played on
all of the fishes
Testbild!
all of the fishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
all of the fishes
Last played on
Testbild! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist