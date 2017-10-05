Soyoung YoonSouth Korean violinist. Born 18 October 1984
Soyoung Yoon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a69d714-810a-4888-a020-19e328dc772d
Soyoung Yoon Biography (Wikipedia)
Soyoung Yoon (born October 18, 1984 in Seoul, South Korea) is a South Korean violinist. She started playing the violin at the age of five. She plays on the 1710 King George Stradivarius and the 1773 ex-Bückeburg J.B. Guadagnini violin.
Yoon attended Yewon Middle School for Arts, Seoul Arts High School, Korea National University of Arts, Cologne University of Music, and Zurich University of the Arts, where she studied under Zakhar Bron.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Soyoung Yoon Tracks
Sort by
Rêverie et caprice
Hector Berlioz
Rêverie et caprice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Rêverie et caprice
Last played on
Back to artist