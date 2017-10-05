Soyoung Yoon (born October 18, 1984 in Seoul, South Korea) is a South Korean violinist. She started playing the violin at the age of five. She plays on the 1710 King George Stradivarius and the 1773 ex-Bückeburg J.B. Guadagnini violin.

Yoon attended Yewon Middle School for Arts, Seoul Arts High School, Korea National University of Arts, Cologne University of Music, and Zurich University of the Arts, where she studied under Zakhar Bron.