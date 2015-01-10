Pollyanna were an Australian alternative rock band, which formed in 1993 as Blue Trike by Matt Handley on lead vocals and lead guitar (ex-Catherine Wheel) and Maryke "Rayke" Stapleton on bass guitar and vocals. Their brand of noisy indie guitar pop appears on four studio albums, Long Player (1996), Hello Halo (1997), Delta City Skies (1999) and Didn't Feel a Thing (2001). Long Player, their highest charting release, peaked at No. 31 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Two of their tracks, "Pale Grey Eyes" and "Lemonsuck", were both listed on the Triple J Hottest 100, 1995. The group were nominated for Breakthrough Artist – Album and Best Alternative Release for Long Player at the ARIA Music Awards of 1996. The band broke up in 2002.